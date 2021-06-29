Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Biopic 'I Am Zlatan' Trailer Released and Fans Cannot Wait!

It was inevitable that one of the greatest Swedish football players, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, would eventually come out with a movie or a biopic about his life soon and now it has, which is titled, ’I Am Zlatan’. On Monday, fans all over the world got a sneak peek at the biopic after the trailer was dropped and it looks like quite the journey for Ibrahimovic. The movie was in the works since2018 and is influenced by Ibrahimovic’s autobiography, ‘I, Ibra’, which the footballer wrote with David Lagercrantz. Fans will now get to see Ibrahimovic’s story on the big screen.

As the trailer depicts, the story is about Ibrahimovic’s journey to the top and how he was as a child and a teenager. The film focuses on his upbringing and how he made it to the top by being a success at Ajax FC. Here is the trailer which has been released.

I AM ZLATAN. THE MOVIE pic.twitter.com/AqqhhBjSkA— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) June 28, 2021

The hype has been created since the trailer has been dropped and here are some of the reactions from fans all over the world.

First I’ve read your book and now I can watch the movie. Can’t wait.— Hazbojangles (@Hazbojangles) June 28, 2021

Everyone saying that guy is better or you havent won this or that or you not as good as him you are missing the point, Zlatan plays and lives like nobody has before, that is why he is great, there are many footballers but only 1 Zlatan.— DangerDeal (@dangerdealza) June 28, 2021

We are waiting pic.twitter.com/tx97zeJE9I— Olay BEŞİKTAŞ (@OlayBesiktas) June 28, 2021

However, Ibrahimovic will not star in the movie. The characters are being played by professional actors. But, other than his own biopic being released, Ibrahimovic will be making his Hollywood debut as the footballer will be playing a character known as ‘Antivirus’ for the movie, ‘Asterix and Obelisk: The Middle Kingdom’.

In a career which has spanned from 1991 from Malmo to now 2021, with a one-year contract extension being offered by AC Milan, Ibrahimovic is a legend of the game and has till date played for top clubs in Europe.

However, the only trophy which is missing from his cabinet is a UEFA Champions League trophy. Despite a successful career, Ibrahimovic has not yet won a Champions League final despite playing for top clubs.

The 39-year-old recently came out of retirement to play for Sweden in the ongoing Euros 2020, however, the striker picked up an injury before selection time and hence missed out the opportunity to grace his presence in the Euros.

