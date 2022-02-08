Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Latest Workout Video Proves Why He's Still One of the Best at 40 | Watch

AC Milan star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is showing no signs of slowing down both on and off the pitch. The Swedish international continues to prove that age is just a number, as he shared an insight into the gruelling training regime, he undergoes in order to stay at the top level.

The 40-year-old has once again left his followers and netizens speechless after posting an insane workout video on social media on Monday. The incredible 25-second video clip shows the talismanic striker successfully performing 12 sit-ups while swinging upside down on a punching bag and it is absolutely mind-blowing.

He wrote “Patience” along with the clip on Twitter.

Watch it here:

Meanwhile, Ibrahimovic’s latest workout video comes after the Serie A club’s technical director Paolo Maldini hinted that the Swede wants to sign an extension. His contract at Milan expires at the end of the season.

“Zlatan knows what he wants, he doesn’t fake anything, he knows what the possible agreement with Milan could be,” The Athletic quoted Maldini saying to DAZN.

“His idea is to continue. Zlatan will never be a burden on this team, but only a resource,” he added.

Ibrahimovic is currently recovering from an Achilles tendon injury that forced him off in the first half of Milan’s Serie A game against Juventus last month. He has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season and scored eight goals but has also struggled with numerous injuries. Despite all that, his latest video shows that he remains one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation.

Although he may not feature in his team’s upcoming Coppa Italia quarter-finals clash against Lazio at the iconic San Siro Thursday. Stefano Pioli and his squad look to raise two trophies this season, as they also secured a 2-1 win over arch-rivals Inter Milan in Serie A action on Saturday. Olivier Giroud came to his team’s rescue, as the Frenchman scored twice with just 15 minutes left to play. The Rossoneri are now a point adrift (52) of their city rivals, who have a game in hand.

