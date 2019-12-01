Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Formula One
1-min read

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc Faces Post-race Probe on Ferrari Fuel Irregularity

Charles Leclerc will face a post-race investigation after a fuel irregularity was discovered in his Ferrari.

AFP

Updated:December 1, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc Faces Post-race Probe on Ferrari Fuel Irregularity
Charles Leclerc (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Abu Dhabi: Charles Leclerc was at risk of a post-race penalty at Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a fuel irregularity was discovered in his Ferrari during pre-race checks.

In a statement, FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer said: "The fuel declaration of car number 16 was checked before the car left the pit-lane.

"There was a significant difference between the declaration of the team and the amount of fuel inside the car.

"As this is not in compliance with Technical Directive (TD)/12-19 I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."

The investigation is scheduled to take place after the season-ending race at the Yas Marina circuit.

Leclerc was set to start Sunday's race from third on the grid for Ferrari.

He is bidding to overhaul Red Bull's Max Verstappen to take third place in the drivers' championship and currently trails him by 11 points.

Ferrari have faced cynicism from rival teams in recent months amidst claims that the Italian team had 'cheated' by used a power-boosting system.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram