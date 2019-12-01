Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc Faces Post-race Probe on Ferrari Fuel Irregularity

Abu Dhabi: Charles Leclerc was at risk of a post-race penalty at Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a fuel irregularity was discovered in his Ferrari during pre-race checks.

In a statement, FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer said: "The fuel declaration of car number 16 was checked before the car left the pit-lane.

"There was a significant difference between the declaration of the team and the amount of fuel inside the car.

"As this is not in compliance with Technical Directive (TD)/12-19 I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."

The investigation is scheduled to take place after the season-ending race at the Yas Marina circuit.

Leclerc was set to start Sunday's race from third on the grid for Ferrari.

He is bidding to overhaul Red Bull's Max Verstappen to take third place in the drivers' championship and currently trails him by 11 points.

Ferrari have faced cynicism from rival teams in recent months amidst claims that the Italian team had 'cheated' by used a power-boosting system.

