Alessio Romagnoli, Ben Stokes Join Sunday's Formula One Esports Virtual Grand Prix

Serie A club AC Milan's captain Alessio Romagnoli and England men's cricket team stars Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad will be a part of the next Formula One Esports Virtual Grand Prix, which takes place on Sunday.

Sunday's F1 Esports Virtual GP will be played at the beautifully rendered Interlagos Circuit and the decision was based on the vote of the fans.

While footballers and cricketers have also made it to the line-up, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will be going for a hat-trick of wins.

After getting two wins in the two races he has been a part of, Leclerc will look to continue his perfect record and get his third consecutive win in the virtual F1 space.

The line-up for the race also includes Leclerc's F1 rivals Antonio Giovinazzi, Alex Albon, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi and Norwegian rally champion Petter Solberg.

Stokes will be racing alongside Albon for Red Bull and ahead of the race, he was quoting as saying by the F1 website, "The last race was a great experience to understand what F1 racing is really about and I really enjoyed it.

"This time around I have been doing a few more Grand Prix around the track, sticking to the regulations to get used to what it's going to be like come race day. I'm not saying I'm going to be any closer to the other drivers but I have practiced a lot better and hopefully given myself a better chance."

The race's broadcast will be available on F1.com and the official Formula 1 YouTube, Twitch, Weibo and Facebook channels, and is expected to run for 1 hour 30 minutes, with a qualifying period followed by a 28-lap race.