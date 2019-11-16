Take the pledge to vote

Apple Rolls-Out First Firmware Update For AirPods Pro

While Apple is yet to confirm, reports suggest that a new update for the new AirPods Pro is rolling out.

Trending Desk

November 16, 2019
Apple Rolls-Out First Firmware Update For AirPods Pro
While Apple is yet to confirm, reports suggest that a new update for the new AirPods Pro is rolling out.

Apple has begun rolling out the first firmware update for its newly launched AirPods Pro. Reports suggest that the update will gradually and automatically reach shipped units. The update is numbered 2B588 and will replace 2B584, which was shipped with the in-ear wireless earbuds. Notably the update is only meant for the AirPods Pro and not the previous models.

We don't exactly know what the new update brings as there is no official release issued by the Apple yet. Most likely the update includes bug fixes. Furthermore, according to the report, the firmware will automatically install when a user will connect AirPods Pro to an iOS device. While updating the AirPods Pro, users need to make sure that the wireless device is connected to its charging port and the power socket is on. Along with this, users should keep the AirPods Pro and iOS device within the required range.

Apple launched the AirPods Pro as an addition to the AirPods lineup and were recently made available in India. Priced at Rs 24,900, the Pro variant comes with noise cancellation. The new AirPods Pro come noise cancellation. Apple has added microphones that detect external sound, and then cancel the sounds. This is very similar to the noise cancellation feature in the new Beats Solo Pro headphones, albeit with size reduction to work better in the AirPods. “The first microphone is outward-facing and detects external sound to analyze environmental noise. AirPods Pro then create an equivalent anti-noise that cancels out background noise before it reaches the listener’s ear.

