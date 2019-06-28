Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Austrian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Ahead of Sebastian Vettel in 1st Practice

Austrian GP: Lewis Hamilton set a best lap time in one minute and 4.838 seconds on soft tyres in the first practice.

AFP

Updated:June 28, 2019, 9:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Austrian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Ahead of Sebastian Vettel in 1st Practice
Lewis Hamilton is currently leading the Drivers' Championship. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Spielberg: Lewis Hamilton topped the times for Mercedes ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in Friday's opening free practice at the Austrian Grand Prix.

On a hot day at the Spielberg circuit in the Styrian Alps, the defending five-time champion set a best lap time in one minute and 4.838 seconds on soft tyres to finish just 0.144 seconds ahead of four-time champion Vettel, the German setting his lap time on mediums.

Championship leader Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas was third after making a belated entry to the fray following a pre-session engine change after the team found an oil leak.

Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari was fourth ahead of Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team-mate Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz of McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo of Renault.

Kevin Magnussen was ninth for Haas ahead of British rookie Lando Norris in the second McLaren.

The session was run in hot conditions with a shimmering air temperature of 24 degrees and a track temperature of 52.

The action was interrupted in the closing stages when it was red flagged after Nico Hulkenberg ran over a 'sausage' kerb ahead of the main straight and lost a piece of his Renault's front wing.

After the flat open spaces at Le Castellet, which many critics said is more suitable for testing than racing because it has been so heavily sanitised, the swooping Austrian track delivered a very different kind of challenge.

The kerbs, designed to ensure that drivers stay within the confines of the track without running wide to take advantage, damaged many cars, notably their front wings.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram