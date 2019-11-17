Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Formula One
1-min read

Brazilian GP: Leclerc Blames Himself for Error and Apologises to Ferrari After Verstappen Takes Pole

Brazilian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen took the pole position while Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel came second.

AFP

Updated:November 17, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Brazilian GP: Leclerc Blames Himself for Error and Apologises to Ferrari After Verstappen Takes Pole
Charles Leclerc finished fourth in the Brazilian GP qualifying. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Sao Paulo: Charles Leclerc blamed himself and apologised to Ferrari on Saturday after qualifying fourth on the grid for Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Monegasque driver, who is set to take a 10-place penalty after taking a new engine, said he had made a mistake during his best lap, which had cost him three-tenths of a second, and wrecked his hopes of taking pole.

"I don't think pole position was out of reach today," said Leclerc. "But I am very disappointed with myself as I made a mistake which cost me three-tenths.

"I didn't do the job in the car so 'sorry to the team', but with my grid penalty it was always going to be very tough.

"So, I will be in full-on attack mode tomorrow. I enjoy the first from the back and I will really try to ensure I do a good job for the team."

Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed his second career pole for Red Bull and will start ahead of Leclerc's team-mate four-time champion Sebastian Vettel on the front row.

Vettel said: "I had a bit a wobble in the exit of the last corner of my first run, but I think Max improved his time so fair play. It's his pole.

"I am happy with the front row and look forward to see what we can do tomorrow in the race.

"We got better and better through this qualifying, which was the target and we were improving so we will see how it plays out.

"Red Bull and Mercedes look stronger in managing the tyres, but we have the speed and the power. I am cautiously optimistic - and it should be a good race."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram