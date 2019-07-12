British Grand Prix: Pierre Gasly Fastest in Practice, Romain Grosjean Crashes in Pits
Pierre Gasly posted the fastest time in the first session of practice at British Grand Prix, as Romain Grosjean of Haas, Albon and Williams' British rookie George Russell had spins and off-track excursions on the newly-resurfaced circuit.
Pierre Gasly of Red Bull topped the times at British GP first open practice (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Silverstone: Pierre Gasly topped the times for Red Bull ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in Friday morning's opening free practice ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix.
The Frenchman, taking advantage of a probable ultra-light fuel load, clocked his best lap in one minute and 27.173 seconds in the final minute of the session to outpace the Finn by half a second.
Bottas, who is 31 points adrift of his team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the top of the drivers' world championship, had looked likely to be quickest until Gasly delivered his best lap in drying conditions following a brief shower.
Max Verstappen was third, eight tenths down on his team-mate, ahead of fourth-placed defending five-time world champion Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in the leading Ferrari.
Hamilton was the only driver in the top 10 to run on medium compound tyres.
Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel was sixth in the second Ferrari ahead of Nico Hulkenberg and his Renault team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, Alex Albon of Toro Rosso and Carlos Sainz in the leading McLaren.
We had a little bit of everything in FP1 at Silverstone 🔄💥☔️#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/6rYWtRrZ65— Formula 1 (@F1) July 12, 2019
Several drivers had spins and off-track excursions on the newly-resurfaced circuit, notably at the rapid Brooklands corner, which claimed Romain Grosjean of Haas, Albon and Williams' British rookie George Russell.
McLaren's Lando Norris also had a spin at Club while Grosjean also managed to spin in the pit lane before he had entered the circuit, damaging his front wing.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah May Not be a World Champion, But This is His World
- 'Moon Essentials': Ahead of Chandrayaan-2, ISRO Asked Indians What They Would Carry on a Lunar Mission
- Is Anita Hassanandani the Highest Paid Celebrity on Salman Khan’s Show Nach Baliye 9?
- Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI a Deadly Fighter Jet Combo for Pakistan Warns IAF Vice Chief - Watch Video
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Samsung Galaxy M40 in Cocktail Orange to Launch Along With Special Offers