British Grand Prix: Renault Break Formula One Curfew to Fix Daniel Ricciardo's Car

Renault (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Renault said that Daniel Ricciardo's car had a hairline fracture on the chassis and will have a new one for the final practice, qualifying and race.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
Renault broke an overnight curfew to fix Daniel Ricciardo’s car ahead of final practice and qualifying for the British Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.

The team said they had detected a hairline fracture on the chassis after Friday’s two practice sessions at Silverstone and the Australian will have a new chassis for the rest of the weekend.

No action was taken by stewards because the curfew breach was the first of two allowed under the rules and Ricciardo faces no penalty.

The Australian, 11th overall after three races without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was ninth fastest in second practice.

