Carlos Sainz May be Replacing Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari Next Year

Carlos Sainz may be in line to take Sebastian Vettel's position at Ferrari next season, according to reports. Vettel is all set to leave Ferrari after the 2020 season as contract talks broke down between the two parties.

In the announcement on Tuesday, Vettel said that there was "no common desire to work together" anymore between him and Ferrari.

As soon as the announcement was made, speculations began as to who would be replacing the German and drive alongside Charles Leclerc in 2021.

And it is Spaniard Sainz who looks set to become the German's successor, according to Motorsport.com and Autosport.

According to reports, Sainz is apparently in talks with Ferrari and an announcement is expected this week.

The BBC suggest that Daniel Ricciardo, who is out of contract with Renault at the end of this season, will move to McLaren to fill the vacant seat left by Sainz's switch to Maranello.

It was widely reported Ferrari were offering the 32-year-old a one-year extension at a significantly-reduced salary.

Sainz, whose father, also Carlos, is a two-time world rally champion, has previously driven for Red Bull's feeder team Torro Rosso and Renault before impressing with McLaren last season.

The 25-year-old secured the once all-conquering British team's first podium place in almost six years in Brazil last year.

Signing Sainz will end any lingering speculation about six-time champion Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes for Ferrari.

After the first 10 races of the coronavirus-hit 2020 were either cancelled or postponed, Formula One hopes to open its season in Austria with back-to-back races on July 5 and 12.

(With AFP inputs)