Coppa Italia AC Milan vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

AC Milan will be up against the city rivals Inter Milan during the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Wednesday at San Siro stadium. The Rossoneri will head into this game with the hope to take an early advantage in their two-legged semi-final encounter as they continue their bid for their fifth national cup, a title their city rivals have won on seven occasions.

The Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will kick off at 01:30 am (IST).

Coppa Italia AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to miss this game as he is still suffering from his Achilles injury. He is expected to return to the field against Napoli in the upcoming week in Serie A. Ismaël Bennacer missed AC Milan’s previous game versus Udinese with suspension and is expected to start here. Sandro Tonali is set to miss out from this through suspension after picking a second yellow card against Lazio during the quarter-finals tie.

Joaquin Correa is injured and will miss this game. Meanwhile, Inter’s new signing Robin Gosens is expected to start from the bench.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan probable XI:

AC Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan (GK); Alessandro Florenzi, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Ismaël Bennacer, Tiemoue Bakayoko; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK); Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Denzl Dumfries, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

What time is the Coppa Italia AC Milan vs Inter Milan kick-off?

The Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Inter Milan is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 1:30 am (IST) at San Siro Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Coppa Italia AC Milan vs Inter Milan match?

The Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will not be televised in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.