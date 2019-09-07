Take the pledge to vote

'Critical But Stable' Juan Manuel Correa in Induced Coma After Belgian Grand Prix Crash

Juan Manuel Correa was injured in the Belgian Grand Prix crash, where Anthoine Hubert was killed.

AFP

Updated:September 7, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
London: Juan Manuel Correa is in an induced coma in a London hospital after suffering complications following the crash in which Anthoine Hubert was killed at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

The Ecuadorian-American racing driver is in a "critical but stable" condition, his parents said in a statement on Saturday.

Correa, 22, broke his legs and suffered a spinal injury last Saturday when he crashed with Hubert during a Formula Two race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Frenchman Hubert, 20, died at the circuit 90 minutes after the race.

Correa, grandson of former Ecuador president Rodrigo Borja, was moved to London from a Belgian hospital, where he underwent four hours surgery last Sunday, on Tuesday.

In their statement, Juan Carlos and Maria Correa said: "New complications have surfaced as a consequence of the massive impact he suffered Saturday in Belgium.

"On his arrival to London, Juan Manuel was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. This is an injury considered common in high impact accidents such as this one."

The statement added that he had fallen into acute respiratory failure before being put into an induced coma.

"We are confident that our son will surprise us like he always does with his tremendous fighting will and strength and will recover completely," the statement added.

Hubert was the first driver to die at a Grand Prix since the deaths of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger at Imola in 1994.

