FORMULA-ONE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

F1: Carlos Sainz Joining Ferrari in 2021 as Sebastian Vettel's Replacement

Carlos Sainz (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Carlos Sainz (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Carlos Sainz has been at McLaren since last year and Ferrari will be his fourth team after his 2015 debut with Toro Rosso.

Share this:

Spaniard Carlos Sainz will race for Ferrari in 2021 and 2022 as replacement for four times world champion Sebastian Vettel alongside Charles Leclerc, the Italian Formula One team said in a statement on Thursday.

Sainz, 25, has been at McLaren since last year and Ferrari will be his fourth team after his 2015 debut with Italy-based Toro Rosso. His father and namesake is a two times world rally champion.

"With five seasons already behind him, Carlos has proved to be very talented and has shown that he has the technical ability and the right attributes to make him an ideal fit with our family," said team principal Mattia Binotto.

"Scuderia Ferrari... is pleased to announce that Carlos Sainz will drive for the team in the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the Formula 1 World Championship," it said in a statement.

On the other hand, Sainz took to Twitter to make the announcement and said he was excited for the future with the Italian team even though he had an important year with McLaren left.


"I’m very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I'm excited for my future with the team.

"I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I really look forward to go back racing with them this season," he said.

This is what Sainz said in the video:

1
2

Vettel announced on Tuesday he was quitting Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading