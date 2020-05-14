F1: Carlos Sainz Joining Ferrari in 2021 as Sebastian Vettel's Replacement

Spaniard Carlos Sainz will race for Ferrari in 2021 and 2022 as replacement for four times world champion Sebastian Vettel alongside Charles Leclerc, the Italian Formula One team said in a statement on Thursday.

Sainz, 25, has been at McLaren since last year and Ferrari will be his fourth team after his 2015 debut with Italy-based Toro Rosso. His father and namesake is a two times world rally champion.

"With five seasons already behind him, Carlos has proved to be very talented and has shown that he has the technical ability and the right attributes to make him an ideal fit with our family," said team principal Mattia Binotto.

"Scuderia Ferrari... is pleased to announce that Carlos Sainz will drive for the team in the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the Formula 1 World Championship," it said in a statement.

On the other hand, Sainz took to Twitter to make the announcement and said he was excited for the future with the Italian team even though he had an important year with McLaren left.



"I’m very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I'm excited for my future with the team.

"I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I really look forward to go back racing with them this season," he said.

This is what Sainz said in the video:

Vettel announced on Tuesday he was quitting Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season.

(With inputs from Agencies)