F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Says He's Self-isolating Despite Not Showing Symptoms

Lewis Hamilton (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lewis Hamilton was at a charity event in London on March 4 also attended by actor Idris Elba and Sophie Grgoire Trudeau.

London: Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he has been self-isolating for more than a week after meeting people who later tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Hamilton was at a charity event in London on March 4 also attended by actor Idris Elba and Sophie Grgoire Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister. Both were later found to have the virus.

In a message on social media, Hamilton says he's shown zero symptoms but has been isolating himself from other people ever since March 13, when the Australian Grand Prix was called off.

Hamilton said that I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test but, the truth is there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do.

