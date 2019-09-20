F1 Leader Lewis Hamilton No Longer a Follower on Instagram
Lewis Hamilton told reporters that deleting social media from his life has made a significant difference to it.
Lewis Hamilton (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Singapore: Lewis Hamilton leads the way in Formula One and the Mercedes driver is not a follower on social media platform Instagram either after changing his routine.
The Briton told reporters on Thursday that a decision to delete all the accounts he follows had made a significant difference to his life.
"I think I just wanted kind of a fresh slate," he explained at the Singapore Grand Prix.
"I just noticed that for me... you wake up and the first thing you do is turn on your Instagram and check what's happening. You're always catching up and I just decided to change.
"I wake up now and I have a bit of a read, I start my day differently and I'm hardly ever on it and this has made a big difference to my life, personally."
The five-time world champion, whose interests outside of Formula One include music and fashion, has never been shy about sharing his life with his fans.
He has 12.8 million followers on Instagram and 5.6 million on microblogging site Twitter, where he still follows almost 850 people.
"Sometimes obviously people come up and say: 'Hey, you're not following me but you follow that person'," he said. "So now I don't follow anybody and no one can complain.
"But I still follow everyone closely, I look at everyone's Instagram particularly within my sport just to see what they're up to and I still support people."
Hamilton, who is well on the way to his sixth title, said before the sport's August break that he wanted to read and meditate more.
The winner of eight of the season's 14 races so far is 63 points clear of teammate Valtteri Bottas in the overall standings.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Your New Apple iPhone 11 Could Cost As Little as Rs 51,700 With Amazon Preorder Offers
- Renault Triber First Drive Review – Economical Genius
- After Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar Accused of Supporting Aarey Forest Destruction
- Google For India: Understanding Google Pay Virtual Tokenized Cards For Secure Payments
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says Sex with Girlfriend is Better Than his Best Ever Goal