F1: Lewis Hamilton Limps to Record British Grand Prix Win after Late Puncture

Lewis Hamilton limped to a record seventh home British Grand Prix victory after his Mercedes suffered a dramatic last lap puncture on Sunday.

In an astonishing finish to a race he had dominated from pole position, the Briton stretched his Formula One world championship lead to 30 points.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second, and would have won had he not pitted for fresh tyres in a bid to score an extra point for the fastest lap, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third.

🏁 CLASSIFICATION 🏁 After an absolutely crazy final two laps, confirmation of Lewis Hamilton's seventh win at Silverstone And the first one by crossing the line with a puncture!#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ueDrd5BwOo — Formula 1 (@F1) August 2, 2020

Hamilton’s team mate and closest rival Valtteri Bottas failed to score after also suffering a late puncture and finishing 11th.

