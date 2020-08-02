FORMULA-ONE

1-MIN READ

F1: Lewis Hamilton Limps to Record British Grand Prix Win after Late Puncture

Lewis Hamilton (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lewis Hamilton won his record seventh home British Grand Prix as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc came in third.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 2, 2020, 8:48 PM IST
Lewis Hamilton limped to a record seventh home British Grand Prix victory after his Mercedes suffered a dramatic last lap puncture on Sunday.

In an astonishing finish to a race he had dominated from pole position, the Briton stretched his Formula One world championship lead to 30 points.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second, and would have won had he not pitted for fresh tyres in a bid to score an extra point for the fastest lap, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third.

Hamilton’s team mate and closest rival Valtteri Bottas failed to score after also suffering a late puncture and finishing 11th.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

