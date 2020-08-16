FORMULA-ONE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Spanish Grand Prix, Max Verstappen Comes 2nd and Valtteri Bottas 3rd

Lewis Hamilton (Photo Credit: AP)

Lewis Hamilton (Photo Credit: AP)

Formula One: Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix quite comfortably as Max Verstappen finished second and Valtteri Bottas came third.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 16, 2020, 8:35 PM IST
Share this:

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix for the fourth year in a row on Sunday to take a record 156th career podium finish and stretch his championship lead to 37 points.

The victory from pole position was the 88th of the Mercedes driver’s career, and one of the more straightforward, leaving him three short of Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s all-time record 91 wins.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Hamilton’s closest challenger in the championship, finished second at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya with Valtteri Bottas third for Mercedes and taking the fastest lap.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Loading