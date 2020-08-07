FORMULA-ONE

1-MIN READ

F1: Nico Hulkenberg Gets Second Chance after Sergio Perez Tests Positive for Covid-19 Again

Nico Hulkenberg (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Nico Hulkenberg will race in place of Sergio Perez, who tested positive for coronavirus again, for Racing Point at Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 7, 2020, 2:32 PM IST
Nico Hulkenberg will continue as a stand-in for Racing Point at Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday after Mexican Sergio Perez again tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Friday.

The 32-year-old German was drafted in for last weekend’s British Grand Prix at the same circuit but did not start after an engine problem.

“Sergio’s test has returned a positive result and he will continue to follow the guidance of Public Health England,” the team said. “He is physically well and recovering.”

The team had said on Thursday that Perez’s quarantine period was over and they were waiting on the test to see whether he could race.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

