FORMULA-ONE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fans Barred From Hungarian Grand Prix Due to Coronavirus: Formula One Race Organisers

Formula One logo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Formula One logo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The 35th Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix will not be held in front of spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic, the orgznisers said.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 4:47 PM IST
Share this:

Paris: The Hungarian Grand Prix on August 2 will be staged without fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced on Friday.

The race at the Hungaroring is following the example set by the British Grand Prix at Silverstone and the truncated F1 season's new curtain-raiser in Austria as likely to go ahead but in front of empty grandstands.

"It has now become clear that we cannot hold the 35th Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix in front of spectators despite all our efforts," a statement from race organisers announced.

The statement added that this decision was necessary to protect the health of fans and circuit staff alike.

Their hand was forced after the Hungarian government banned any event involving more than 500 spectators until August 15.

"It became clear yesterday (Thursday) that all this is only possible behind closed gates.

"We will continue to work with the international promoter to find the best possible solution," the statement added.

On Monday Formula One boss Chase Carey targeted the coronavirus-hit season starting in Austria on July 5 after the June 28 French Grand Prix was cancelled.

Carey said he expected "the early races to be without fans", but hoped that spectators would be allowed back "as we move further into the schedule".

"We're targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on 3-5 July weekend," Carey said.

"September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15-18 races."

Hungary, which has a population of nearly 10 million people, has reported 312 deaths from COVID-19.

On Monday the French Grand Prix became the 10th race of the season to be either scrapped or postponed.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,014,922

    +18,952*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,269,667

    +59,683*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,021,185

    +35,228*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,560

    +5,503*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres