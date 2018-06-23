English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Formula One
1-min read
Force India Fined Over Pitlane Wheel Incident
The Force India team were fined 15,000 euros ($17,000) and handed a suspended additional fine of 85,000 euros at the French Grand Prix on Saturday.
Force India unveils 2018 F1 car at Barcelona. (Image: Force India)
The Force India team were fined 15,000 euros ($17,000) and handed a suspended additional fine of 85,000 euros at the French Grand Prix on Saturday.
The fines were announced by the International Motoring Federation (FIA), after an investigation into how a wheel flew off Mexican Sergio Perez's car during Friday’s second free practice session.
A report by the race stewards it was a "very serious and potentially dangerous" situation. They blamed it on "an assembly fault involving poor seating of three retaining screws".
The stewards added that it was the third similar incident in the last two years, which led to a stronger penalty.
"This fine represents the view of the stewards that the team needs to investigate its assembly and quality control procedures to ensure this type of potentially dangerous incident does not occur again and believes the penalty is suitable and will also act as a deterrent in the future," said the statement.
Also Watch
The fines were announced by the International Motoring Federation (FIA), after an investigation into how a wheel flew off Mexican Sergio Perez's car during Friday’s second free practice session.
A report by the race stewards it was a "very serious and potentially dangerous" situation. They blamed it on "an assembly fault involving poor seating of three retaining screws".
The stewards added that it was the third similar incident in the last two years, which led to a stronger penalty.
"This fine represents the view of the stewards that the team needs to investigate its assembly and quality control procedures to ensure this type of potentially dangerous incident does not occur again and believes the penalty is suitable and will also act as a deterrent in the future," said the statement.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Walking With The Bakarwals: A 160 km Journey Through The Mountains Of Himalaya
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Monday 20 June , 2016
Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Walking With The Bakarwals: A 160 km Journey Through The Mountains Of Himalaya
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Thursday 21 June , 2018 BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Monday 20 June , 2016 Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gaurav Kalra: The Tweet of Tendulkar
- Nick Jonas Makes His Relationship With Priyanka Chopra Official With This Romantic Instagram Video
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Swiss Mental Toughness Turned Game Around, Coach Says
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral