1-MIN READ

'Forever Love Niki Lauda, He is With us Every Race in Spirit', Says Lewis Hamilton

File photo of Lewis Hamilton (L) and Niki Lauda (Photo Credit: Reuters)

File photo of Lewis Hamilton (L) and Niki Lauda (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lewis Hamilton said he missed Austrian F1 legend Niki Lauda dearly and fondly remembered the day he got a call from him to join the Mercedes team.

  • AFP London
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 3:17 PM IST
Lewis Hamilton said Niki Lauda is with him "in spirit at every race" as the six-time world champion hailed the Austrian F1 legend on the first anniversary of his death.

Three-time champion Lauda passed away just before last year's Monaco Grand Prix at the age of 70.

As well as his battles on and off the track, Lauda played a key role in persuading Hamilton to leave McLaren for Mercedes seven years ago.

"With Niki, bringing me to a team, convincing me to come to a team that at the time had a lot of success to come. I am grateful for the opportunity and forever love Niki," said Hamilton.

"I know he is with us every race in spirit."

Hamilton, speaking in a video tribute released by the world champions on Wednesday, admitted it was still tough to discuss the impact of Lauda, 12 months after his death.

"Niki is someone who I miss and who I think we all miss dearly," said the British driver.

"Probably the most fond memories I have are from my first conversations. We started talking some time in 2012 and I just remember being home during the day, having a call from Niki and he is trying to convince me to come to the team.

"It was very cool to have a call from a world champion and an icon like Niki."


