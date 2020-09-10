Former Champion Sebastian Vettel to Join Renamed Aston Martin Team

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will be joining the renamed Aston Martin team in Formula 1 in 2021, according to a report in BBC.

The 33-year-old Vettel is moving to the team currently known as Racing Point from Ferrari, who had made it clear that year had decided not to offer the German a new contract.

Aston Martin said signing Vettel was "a clear statement of the team's ambition" to establish themselves at the front.

Vettel replaces Sergio Perez, who announced he was leaving on Wednesday.

(more to come)