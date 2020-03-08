English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix to Be Held Without Spectators Due to Coronavirus

Bahrain Grand Prix (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The Bahrain Grand Prix, which is scheduled to be held March 20-22, will be without spectators due to th4e coronavirus outbreak.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 8, 2020, 2:21 PM IST
Manama: Bahrain's Formula 1 Grand Prix scheduled for March 20-22 will be held without spectators, the organisers said Sunday in the latest sporting event to be hit by measures to contain the new coronavirus.

"In consultation with our international partners and the kingdom's national health taskforce, Bahrain has made the decision to hold this year's Bahrain Grand Prix as a participants-only event," the Bahrain International Circuit said in a statement.

Bahrain has reported more than 80 cases of the disease, mostly among pilgrims returning from Iran.

