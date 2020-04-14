FORMULA-ONE

1-MIN READ

Formula E Teams Up with UNICEF on Coronavirus Appeal

Formula E

Formula E

Formula E have already suspended its season, which runs from December to July, last month.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
London: The all-electric Formula E motor racing series is partnering with the U.N. children's fund UNICEF to support a global coronavirus appeal, it announced on Tuesday.

Formula E chief executive Jamie Reigle said the series, currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was making an immediate donation.

It will also continue the relationship once racing resumes to raise funds and awareness, using the sport's marketing and social media platforms to tell stories around health and education.

"Formula E was founded with a purpose of reducing global climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles; a mission which aims to provide a safer, cleaner life for future generations," said Reigle.

"Today we are taking immediate action to protect future generations from a global health emergency."

The series said some 1.5 billion children were missing out on education due to schools closing as a result of the pandemic, while families risked losing livelihoods and falling into poverty.

Formula E suspended its season, which runs from December to July, last month.

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (05:00 PM)
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
