English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Formula One
1-min read
Unprecedented Short-Circuit Cost Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc Victory in Bahrain Grand Prix
Bahrain GP: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished third in the race, after Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, with his car losing power with some 10 laps to go.
Bahrain Grand Prix was was only the second time Charles Leclerc was racing with Ferrari. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Charles Leclerc missed out on his first Formula One victory in Bahrain last weekend because of an unprecedented short-circuit in an injection system control unit, his Ferrari team said on Friday.
The 21-year-old Monegasque driver will be able to use the same power unit in China next week, round three of the championship.
Leclerc finished third at Sakhir after his car lost power with some 10 laps to go while he was leading the race comfortably.
Race winner Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas both overtook the youngster before the chequered flag, with the Leclerc salvaging a podium place thanks to the safety car being deployed for the last three laps.
Ferrari said the problem had never been seen before on that particular component.
Leclerc had also started on pole position for the first time in his Formula One career, and in only his second race with Ferrari.
Shanghai will be the 1,000th Formula One championship grand prix and Ferrari will be favourites to win despite champions Mercedes finishing one-two against the odds in the first two races of the season.
The 21-year-old Monegasque driver will be able to use the same power unit in China next week, round three of the championship.
Leclerc finished third at Sakhir after his car lost power with some 10 laps to go while he was leading the race comfortably.
Race winner Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas both overtook the youngster before the chequered flag, with the Leclerc salvaging a podium place thanks to the safety car being deployed for the last three laps.
Ferrari said the problem had never been seen before on that particular component.
Leclerc had also started on pole position for the first time in his Formula One career, and in only his second race with Ferrari.
Shanghai will be the 1,000th Formula One championship grand prix and Ferrari will be favourites to win despite champions Mercedes finishing one-two against the odds in the first two races of the season.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone XR Price Cut in India: You Can Also Consider The OnePlus 6T, Samsung S10e And More
- Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Show How to Glam Up This Navratri
- Explaining AI's Role in Checking Fake News Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
- 'I Know a Lot About Wind': Donald Trump Finally Tells the Truth, While Lying
- Real-Life Rickroll: British Citizens Want Rick Astley to Become the Next Prime Minister
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results