Unprecedented Short-Circuit Cost Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc Victory in Bahrain Grand Prix

Bahrain GP: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished third in the race, after Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, with his car losing power with some 10 laps to go.

Reuters

Updated:April 6, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
Bahrain Grand Prix was was only the second time Charles Leclerc was racing with Ferrari. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Charles Leclerc missed out on his first Formula One victory in Bahrain last weekend because of an unprecedented short-circuit in an injection system control unit, his Ferrari team said on Friday.

The 21-year-old Monegasque driver will be able to use the same power unit in China next week, round three of the championship.

Leclerc finished third at Sakhir after his car lost power with some 10 laps to go while he was leading the race comfortably.

Race winner Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas both overtook the youngster before the chequered flag, with the Leclerc salvaging a podium place thanks to the safety car being deployed for the last three laps.

Ferrari said the problem had never been seen before on that particular component.

Leclerc had also started on pole position for the first time in his Formula One career, and in only his second race with Ferrari.

Shanghai will be the 1,000th Formula One championship grand prix and Ferrari will be favourites to win despite champions Mercedes finishing one-two against the odds in the first two races of the season.

