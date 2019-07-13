Take the pledge to vote

British GP: Charles Leclerc Fastest and Sebastian Vettel Second as Ferrari Set Pace

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel posted two fastest times in the third and final free practice session of British GP at Silverstone.

AFP

Updated:July 13, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
British GP: Charles Leclerc Fastest and Sebastian Vettel Second as Ferrari Set Pace
Charles Leclerc posted the fastest time in the third and final practice at British GP (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Silverstone: Charles Leclerc topped the times ahead of Sebastian Vettel as Ferrari set the pace in Saturday morning's damp third and final free practice for Sunday's British Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old Monegasque clocked a best lap in one minute and 25.905 seconds to become the third different driver, and Ferrari the third different team, to top the practice sessions after a slow drizzle-delayed start to the action.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes was third, just four-hundredths of a second off the pace set by Leclerc, with Pierre Gasly fourth ahead of Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes.

Gasly had topped the times on Friday morning. Bottas was best on Friday afternoon.

British rookie Lando Norris continued his impressive form and was seventh for McLaren ahead of the Renaults of Nico Hulkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo with Alex Albon 10th for Toro Rosso.

Leclerc is seeking his maiden victory Formula One, and Ferrari their first of the season, after twice being foiled in earlier races this season as Ferrari, without a win this season, hunt their first win.

