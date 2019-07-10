Formula One: British Grand Prix to Remain at Silverstone Till 2024
Formula One signed a contract to keep the British Grand Prix at Silverstone till the 2024 season.
Silverstone will host the British Grand Prix till 2024 (Photo Crdit: Reuters)
London: Silverstone will remain the host circuit for the British Grand Prix after a new five-year deal was agreed on Wednesday.
The Northamptonshire track welcomes the Formula One world this weekend, but Sunday's race was the last of the previous agreement between the parties after Silverstone triggered a release clause in 2017 in the hope of brokering a better deal.
"We are really pleased to confirm that the British Grand Prix will stay on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar for at least the next five years, with the event remaining at its longstanding home, Silverstone circuit," Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of Formula 1 said in a statement.
"We have always said that, if it is to have a long-term future, our sport must preserve its historic venues and Silverstone and Great Britain represent the cradle of this sport, its starting point back in 1950."
Silverstone's owners, the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC), were also wary of F1's plans to host a London Grand Prix in the future, which could affect attendance at Silverstone.
A record crowd in excess of 140,000 is expected for Sunday's race.
"Silverstone is one of the most iconic Grands Prix on the F1 calendar and with such a rich heritage it would have been disastrous for the sport and fans had we not managed to find a way forward," said John Grant, chairman of the BRDC.
"This is great news for the BRDC, Silverstone and Formula 1 - and for millions of British motor racing fans.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Game of Thrones Clip Sums Up Fans’ Feeling About Dhoni’s Dismissal in World Cup Semifinal
- Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefims Apologises to Journalists, Kabir Singh Makes New Box Office Record
- India Vs New Zealand: Bollywood Memes Take Over Twitter After India's Defeat
- IAF is worried About Pigeons Ahead of Deputing 1st Rafale Squadron in Ambala: Here's Why
- Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon Have a Date With The US Congress Next Week: What You Must Know
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s