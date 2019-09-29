Formula One: Red Bull's Alex Albon Starts Russian Grand Prix from Pitlane

Sochi: Red Bull new boy Alex Albon will start Sunday's Russian Grand Prix from the pit lane after his team fitted a new floor to his car following a crash in qualifying.

He was due to start 18th following an earlier five-place grid penalty for taking a new engine.

The team have used the opportunity to give Albon a new gear box and other power-unit parts including a new turbo-charger.

Albon said: "It's a good track in terms of fighting and you can overtake here. It's not like Singapore, for instance, where it is so difficult."

The likely revised final grid for the race includes local hero Russian Daniil Kvyat starting from the back of the grid in his Toro Rosso behind the two Williams of Robert Kubica and George Russell on the ninth row.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is set to start from ninth place after taking a five-place penalty for taking new Honda power unit elements. He qualified fourth.

Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly will start from 16th having had a similar penalty for the same reason.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.