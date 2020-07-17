Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton Fastest in 1st Practice as Mercedes are 1-2 with Valtteri Bottas

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In gloomy conditions with light rain on the Hungaroring track, Hamilton was .086 seconds quicker than Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and .527 seconds ahead of Racing Point driver Sergio Perez.

Lance Stroll was fourth for Racing Point, which uses Mercedes engines.

Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo, a previous winner in Hungary with Red Bull, was fifth fastest but 1.197 seconds slower than Hamilton.

CLASSIFICATION: END OF FP1 Mercedes x 2 from Racing Point x 2 in the opening session at the Hungaroring ⏱️#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/n7yVcvuokx — Formula 1 (@F1) July 17, 2020

“Mercedes, again, out of the blocks look very very, quick,” said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, whose quickest driver was Max Verstappen in eighth place on a cloudy day.

Ferrari again lacked pace, with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc both more than one second behind Hamilton's leading time.

There is a second practice later Friday.

The Mercedes drivers have won one race each from pole position this season. Bottas won the season-opening Austrian GP and Hamilton clinched the Styrian GP in Austria last Sunday for his 85th F1 win.

