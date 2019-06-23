Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Indian F2 Driver Mahaveer Raghunathan Banned for a Race after Penalty Point Spree

Mahaveer Raghunathan infringed three virtual safety car procedures and was handed three points for each infringement

Reuters

Updated:June 23, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian F2 Driver Mahaveer Raghunathan Banned for a Race after Penalty Point Spree
Mahaveer Raghunathan was banned for one race (Photo Credit: Formula Two)
Loading...

Le Castellet: Indian Formula Two driver Mahaveer Raghunathan has been banned for a race after collecting nine penalty points in a single afternoon at the French Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old, who competes under a Dutch licence, infringed three virtual safety car procedures in Saturday’s race at le Castellet and was handed three points for each infringement.

Added to the points he already had, Raghunathan reached the 12 point limit that triggers an automatic ban, meaning the Chennai-born driver will miss next weekend’s round in Austria.

The MP Motorsport driver has yet to score a point this season.

In April he was given a 10-place grid penalty after he took the chequered flag twice at the Bahrain season-opener, continuing at racing speed for an extra lap after the finish.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram