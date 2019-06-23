Indian F2 Driver Mahaveer Raghunathan Banned for a Race after Penalty Point Spree
Mahaveer Raghunathan infringed three virtual safety car procedures and was handed three points for each infringement
Mahaveer Raghunathan was banned for one race (Photo Credit: Formula Two)
Le Castellet: Indian Formula Two driver Mahaveer Raghunathan has been banned for a race after collecting nine penalty points in a single afternoon at the French Grand Prix.
The 20-year-old, who competes under a Dutch licence, infringed three virtual safety car procedures in Saturday’s race at le Castellet and was handed three points for each infringement.
Added to the points he already had, Raghunathan reached the 12 point limit that triggers an automatic ban, meaning the Chennai-born driver will miss next weekend’s round in Austria.
The MP Motorsport driver has yet to score a point this season.
In April he was given a 10-place grid penalty after he took the chequered flag twice at the Bahrain season-opener, continuing at racing speed for an extra lap after the finish.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli Pleading With Folded Hands to Umpire Over DRS Call is Now a Relatable Meme
- Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Share the Most Adorable Kiss Ahead of Their Second Wedding
- India vs Afghanistan: Was Confident 49th Over Would Not be Expensive: Shami
- Angry Seagulls Don't Let Elderly UK Couple Leave Their Own Home for Six Days
- BMW 7-Series Gifted by Salman Khan to Sister Arpita up for Sale at Rs 75 Lakh
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s