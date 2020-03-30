India's First F1 Track Buddh International Circuit to be Used as Shelter Home for Migrant Workers

India’s Formula One racing track, the Buddh International Circuit, is being readied to used as a shelter home with quarantine facilities for the stranded migrants said officials of Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Sunday.

BN Singh, the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, said decision to use the Buddh International Circuit, which is a part of Jaypee Sports City, to provide healthcare and shelter to people in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas.

Apart from the BIC, the Gautam Budh Nagar authorities has identified at least 20 such buildings which can be turned into shelter homes for people leaving Delhi-NCR trying to walk back to their hometowns, after the Indian government announced a 21-day lockdown.

“As of now, we have identified the facility. We will figure out how many persons can be accommodated here on Monday. We are creating these facilities so that stranded migrants in Gautam Budh Nagar can use them till April 14, 2020,” a Gautam Budh Nagar administration official told Hindustan Times.

The Buddh International Circuit was recently sealed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority after the developer failed to clear ₹600-crore financial dues.

“As per provisions under Chapter 12 of the Uttar Pradesh pandemic Covid-19 guidelines, 2020, we have decided to use Jaypee Sports City, along Yamuna Expressway, as shelter home to provide medical, food and residential accommodation to those, who are from Gautam Budh Nagar district or stuck without homes in our district,” said Singh.

BN Singh, also directed Navneet Goyal, Yamuna authority’s officer on special duty, along with other officials, to start operations at BIC.

“Bed, mattress, toilets and other facilities should be created immediately at Sports City so that those who are stuck in our district can take shelter properly,” the District Magistrate said.