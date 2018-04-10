GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Injured Ferrari Mechanic Recovering After Successful Surgery

A Ferrari mechanic who suffered a broken leg after being hit by Kimi Raikkonen's car at the Bahrain Grand Prix was recovering after surgery on Monday.

Reuters

Updated:April 10, 2018, 12:21 PM IST
Ferrari's refueling mechanic lies on the ground after being injured in Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen's pit stop at the Valencia street circuit on August 24, 2008, during the Formula One Grand Prix of Europe. Raikkonen pulls the fuel hose which pushed over the mechanics as he went to leave the pits. AFP PHOTO / POOL / ROBERT GHEMENT ROBERT GHEMENT / POOL / AFP
Francesco Cigarini posted a picture on Instagram of himself lying in a hospital bed giving a thumbs up gesture and with a plaster cast on the leg.

The Italian later posted another of him standing on crutches.

"Surgery OK. I have to thank all the people worried for me. Nothing else, just a big thanks," he said.

Cigarini fractured the shinbone and fibula on his left leg after being struck during a botched pitstop, with Ferrari driver Raikkonen given the signal to go before the left rear tyre had been replaced.

Raikkonen halted immediately in the pit lane and retired from the race while Ferrari team members tended to their stricken colleague. Sebastian Vettel went on to win for the Italian team.

The governing FIA later fined Ferrari 50,000 euros ($61,610) for the incident.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
