English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Formula One
1-min read
Injured Ferrari Mechanic Recovering After Successful Surgery
A Ferrari mechanic who suffered a broken leg after being hit by Kimi Raikkonen's car at the Bahrain Grand Prix was recovering after surgery on Monday.
Ferrari's refueling mechanic lies on the ground after being injured in Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen's pit stop at the Valencia street circuit on August 24, 2008, during the Formula One Grand Prix of Europe. Raikkonen pulls the fuel hose which pushed over the mechanics as he went to leave the pits. AFP PHOTO / POOL / ROBERT GHEMENT ROBERT GHEMENT / POOL / AFP
A Ferrari mechanic who suffered a broken leg after being hit by Kimi Raikkonen's car at the Bahrain Grand Prix was recovering after surgery on Monday.
Francesco Cigarini posted a picture on Instagram of himself lying in a hospital bed giving a thumbs up gesture and with a plaster cast on the leg.
The Italian later posted another of him standing on crutches.
"Surgery OK. I have to thank all the people worried for me. Nothing else, just a big thanks," he said.
Cigarini fractured the shinbone and fibula on his left leg after being struck during a botched pitstop, with Ferrari driver Raikkonen given the signal to go before the left rear tyre had been replaced.
Raikkonen halted immediately in the pit lane and retired from the race while Ferrari team members tended to their stricken colleague. Sebastian Vettel went on to win for the Italian team.
The governing FIA later fined Ferrari 50,000 euros ($61,610) for the incident.
Also Watch
Francesco Cigarini posted a picture on Instagram of himself lying in a hospital bed giving a thumbs up gesture and with a plaster cast on the leg.
The Italian later posted another of him standing on crutches.
"Surgery OK. I have to thank all the people worried for me. Nothing else, just a big thanks," he said.
Cigarini fractured the shinbone and fibula on his left leg after being struck during a botched pitstop, with Ferrari driver Raikkonen given the signal to go before the left rear tyre had been replaced.
Raikkonen halted immediately in the pit lane and retired from the race while Ferrari team members tended to their stricken colleague. Sebastian Vettel went on to win for the Italian team.
The governing FIA later fined Ferrari 50,000 euros ($61,610) for the incident.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|5
|20
|1
|Australia
|41
|34
|34
|109
|2
|England
|23
|27
|20
|70
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|7
|25
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|7
|7
|4
|18
|8
|Scotland
|6
|9
|12
|27
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Nigeria
|3
|4
|0
|7
|11
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|3
|6
|13
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|14
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|3
|4
|22
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: CSK vs KKR - Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews Match 5
- Google Home, Home Mini Launched Starting For Rs 4,999
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
- Never Took His Side Before But Feeling Bad For Him Now: Krushna Abhishek On Kapil Sharma Controversy
- Raazi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Tells the Story of Unsung Heroes With Intensity, Conviction