It Felt Like Home: Mick Schumacher Second Fastest at Bahrain F1 Test in Ferrari Debut
The 20-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher got his first full experience of driving an F1 car at the start of a two-day test at the Sakhir circuit.
Mick Schumacher joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in January.
Sakhir (Bahrain): Mick Schumacher followed in his famous father's footsteps on Tuesday as he completed 56 laps at the wheel of a Ferrari during a Formula One testing session in Bahrain.
The 20-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher got his first full experience of driving an F1 car at the start of a two-day test at the Sakhir circuit.
With his mother Corinna and grandmother watching on, he posted a best lap of 1min 29.976sec -- a time second only to Red Bull's Max Verstappen during a session cut short by rain.
"I really enjoyed today. It felt like home in the garage from the very first moment with a lot of people that know me since I was very young," said Schumacher.
"The SF90 (model) is incredible because of the power it has, but it is also smooth to drive, and that's why I enjoyed myself so much."
Fernando Alonso was also among the 15 drivers who took part. The Spaniard quit the sport at the end of last season but is carrying on for McLaren in an advisory role.
Following his European Formula 3 title last year, Mick Schumacher made his Formula 2 debut on the same track at the weekend, finishing eighth and sixth in the two races.
He joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in January, entering into a partnership with the team that helped his father win five F1 championships.
He is also due to have a run in an Alfa Romeo on Wednesday.
Michael Schumacher suffered serious head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013 and has remained in private care ever since the incident.
