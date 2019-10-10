Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Formula One
1-min read

Japan GP Organisers Say Safety 'Top Priority' as Typhoon Hagibis Looms

Japanese Grand Prix is under threat from Typhoon Hagibis as it is expected to hit on Saturday.

AFP

Updated:October 10, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Japan GP Organisers Say Safety 'Top Priority' as Typhoon Hagibis Looms
Japanese Grand Prix is expected to be hit by Typhoon Hagibis (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Suzuka: Japanese Grand Prix organisers on Thursday pledged that the safety of fans and drivers would be their top priority as they monitor a massive typhoon threatening to cause havoc at the weekend.

Typhoon Hagibis is classed as "violent" -- the top end of Japan's storm scale and the equivalent of a category five hurricane -- and is currently predicted to make landfall near Tokyo on Saturday.

The latest forecasts for Saturday predict heavy rain and storm-force winds to batter the Suzuka Circuit, which lies near the Honshu coast about 300 kilometres (180 miles) west of Tokyo.

But clearer weather is forecast for Sunday, meaning qualifying could be postponed and shifted from Saturday to the morning of the race, something that has happened in Japan on two previous occasions, in 2004 and 2010.

A Formula One statement on Thursday confirmed a decision on this weekend's timetable would be made based on the safety of those at the circuit.

"The FIA, Formula 1, Suzuka Circuit and the Japanese Automobile Federation are closely monitoring Typhoon Hagibis and its potential impact on the 2019 FIA Formula One Japanese Grand Prix," the statement said.

"Every effort is being made to minimise disruption to the Formula 1 timetable, however the safety of the fans, competitors and everyone at the Suzuka Circuit remains the top priority.

"All parties will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates in due course."

French driver Jules Bianchi crashed in the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix after a typhoon brought wet conditions and reduced visibility to the Suzuka circuit. He died of his injuries the following year.

The typhoon has also already affected the Rugby World Cup in Japan, with Saturday's England-France and New Zealand-Italy final pool matches cancelled and other weekend matches in doubt.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram