English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Formula One
1-min read
Legendary Niki Lauda in 'Very Satisfying' State After Operation
Three-time Formula One champion Niki Lauda is in a "very satisfying" state four days after undergoing an emergency lung transplant following an infection, Vienna's general hospital said on Monday.
Niki Lauda. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Three-time Formula One champion Niki Lauda is in a "very satisfying" state four days after undergoing an emergency lung transplant following an infection, Vienna's general hospital said on Monday.
"Already 24 hours after surgery Mr Lauda could be extubated, was spontaneously breathing and had full consciousness," the hospital said in a statement.
"During the following days his condition has further improved continuously and all organs are functioning well," it went on.
Lauda, 69, had cut short his holiday in Ibiza at the end of July and returned to Vienna for treatment after developing a lung infection.
He was made a priority for a transplant after having to be put on an artificial lung.
The poisonous gases inhaled during his infamous 1976 accident -- where rescuers took almost a minute to pull him from his burning car -- have caused a steady decline in the strength of his lungs.
Dr Walter Klepetko, who performed the transplant, told the Oesterreich newspaper that Lauda would have to wait several weeks before leaving hospital but that barring any complications he should eventually "again be able to fly, work and take part in sport as he did before".
Usually a regular presence in the Grand Prix paddocks around the world with Mercedes, where he's non-executive chairman, Lauda had missed the Hockenheim race on July 22 and the Hungary event the week after because of his illness.
Lauda is also very active in aviation - in January he bought back his old airline Niki, renaming it LaudaMotion but going on to sell a majority stake to Irish low-cost operator Ryanair two months later.
According to Oesterreich, just before his operation he contacted Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary with a view to selling his remaining stake in the business and reducing his workload.
Crowned world champion for the first time in 1975, Lauda cheated death the following year in a horror crash at the German Grand Prix at the Nurburgring which left him with severe burns.
Despite that, he would still capture further world titles in 1977 and 1984.
Lauda, who also required kidney transplants in 1997 and 2005, is the father of four children from two marriages -- Lukas (39), Mathias (37) and eight-year-old twins Max and Mia.
Also Watch
"Already 24 hours after surgery Mr Lauda could be extubated, was spontaneously breathing and had full consciousness," the hospital said in a statement.
"During the following days his condition has further improved continuously and all organs are functioning well," it went on.
Lauda, 69, had cut short his holiday in Ibiza at the end of July and returned to Vienna for treatment after developing a lung infection.
He was made a priority for a transplant after having to be put on an artificial lung.
The poisonous gases inhaled during his infamous 1976 accident -- where rescuers took almost a minute to pull him from his burning car -- have caused a steady decline in the strength of his lungs.
Dr Walter Klepetko, who performed the transplant, told the Oesterreich newspaper that Lauda would have to wait several weeks before leaving hospital but that barring any complications he should eventually "again be able to fly, work and take part in sport as he did before".
Usually a regular presence in the Grand Prix paddocks around the world with Mercedes, where he's non-executive chairman, Lauda had missed the Hockenheim race on July 22 and the Hungary event the week after because of his illness.
Lauda is also very active in aviation - in January he bought back his old airline Niki, renaming it LaudaMotion but going on to sell a majority stake to Irish low-cost operator Ryanair two months later.
According to Oesterreich, just before his operation he contacted Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary with a view to selling his remaining stake in the business and reducing his workload.
Crowned world champion for the first time in 1975, Lauda cheated death the following year in a horror crash at the German Grand Prix at the Nurburgring which left him with severe burns.
Despite that, he would still capture further world titles in 1977 and 1984.
Lauda, who also required kidney transplants in 1997 and 2005, is the father of four children from two marriages -- Lukas (39), Mathias (37) and eight-year-old twins Max and Mia.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship
-
Sunday 05 August , 2018
Friendship Day: How My Dog Made Me An Entrepreneur
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
India to Get 'Fast Track Special Courts' to Deal With Rape
Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship
Sunday 05 August , 2018 Friendship Day: How My Dog Made Me An Entrepreneur
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Thursday 02 August , 2018 India to Get 'Fast Track Special Courts' to Deal With Rape
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honor Play With GPU Turbo, Kirin 970 SoC Launched in India at a Starting Price of Rs 19,999
- Honda City Beats Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris in July 2018 Sales in India
- Rajasthan High Court Acquits Woman of Killing a Child Because She Was PMSing
- Apple Set to Renovate Los Angeles Tower Theatre For a One-of-a-Kind Apple Store
- When an Orphan & Black Slave Got Together to Create Masterpiece Called 'Jack Daniels'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...