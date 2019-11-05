Take the pledge to vote

Lewis Hamilton and Family Celebrate in Style after Sixth F1 Crown

Lewis Hamilton clinched his6th Formula One title when he came second at the US Grand Prix.

November 5, 2019
Austin: Lewis Hamilton was still celebrating with family and friends in New York on Monday after clinching his sixth Formula One world title and opening his heart at the United States Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old Briton, now the second most successful driver of all time behind seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, flew to New York with his party after Sunday's race and an admission that he had been 'battling certain demons'.

"Each and every single one of us is struggling with something in life. I try to show people that, from the outside, things always look great, but it's not always the case," he said.

"I am struggling with lots of different things and battling certain demons. When you look in the mirror each day, whether you feel good or you feel bad, there is always the darker side that's trying to pull you down -- and you constantly have to wake up.

"I look in the mirror each morning and I'm trying to lift myself up and say 'you can do it. Yes, you are great'."

In the aftermath of winning his fifth title in six years with Mercedes, Hamilton also revealed how much he missed his friend and mentor Niki Lauda, the three-time champion who was Mercedes non-executive chairman and died in May.

"I would say that I didn't think it would hit me so hard, losing Niki," said Hamilton. "I miss him dearly. I didn't realise how much I loved the guy."

Hamilton, now within reach of Schumacher's records of seven championship wins and 91 Grand Prix victories, is due back in Britain for a team celebration at Mercedes headquarters at Brackley on Wednesday. The team this year won a record sixth consecutive drivers' and constructors' championship double.

