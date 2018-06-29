English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Formula One
1-min read
Lewis Hamilton Fastest Twice as Mercedes Dominate Austrian Practice
Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day’s practice for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, topping the times in both sessions ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.
(Image: Lewis Hamilton/Twitter)
Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day’s practice for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, topping the times in both sessions ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.
The defending world champion revelled in the performance of his car's updated chassis and engine as he and Bottas set the pace ahead.
Five days after his triumph in last Sunday's French Grand Prix at Le Castellet, the 33-year-old Briton clocked a best lap time of one minute and 4.579 seconds in the afternoon’s second session.
That was enough for him to be 0.176 seconds quicker than Bottas and 0.236 seconds faster than title rival four-time champion German Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, who was third.
Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who will 29 on Sunday, was fourth ahead of his Red Bull team-mate the Dutchman Max Verstappen with Finn Kimi Raikkonen sixth in the second Ferrari.
Frenchman Romain Grosjean was seventh ahead of his Haas team-mate Dane Kevin Magnussen, Frenchman Pierre Gasly of Toro Rosso and Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne.
Frustrated and luckless two-time champion Spaniard Fernando Alonso, who won the Le Mans 24-Hours race with Toyota two weekends ago, was 19th in the second McLaren.
The session interrupted by one red flag, for four minutes, when Gasly ran over the higher "sausage" kerb at the final corner of the short power-orientated circuit. "I broke the suspension on the kerbs," he said.
His car's front left suspension was damaged in the impact, which sent him spinning into the gravel.
Also Watch
The defending world champion revelled in the performance of his car's updated chassis and engine as he and Bottas set the pace ahead.
Five days after his triumph in last Sunday's French Grand Prix at Le Castellet, the 33-year-old Briton clocked a best lap time of one minute and 4.579 seconds in the afternoon’s second session.
That was enough for him to be 0.176 seconds quicker than Bottas and 0.236 seconds faster than title rival four-time champion German Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, who was third.
Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who will 29 on Sunday, was fourth ahead of his Red Bull team-mate the Dutchman Max Verstappen with Finn Kimi Raikkonen sixth in the second Ferrari.
Frenchman Romain Grosjean was seventh ahead of his Haas team-mate Dane Kevin Magnussen, Frenchman Pierre Gasly of Toro Rosso and Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne.
Frustrated and luckless two-time champion Spaniard Fernando Alonso, who won the Le Mans 24-Hours race with Toyota two weekends ago, was 19th in the second McLaren.
The session interrupted by one red flag, for four minutes, when Gasly ran over the higher "sausage" kerb at the final corner of the short power-orientated circuit. "I broke the suspension on the kerbs," he said.
His car's front left suspension was damaged in the impact, which sent him spinning into the gravel.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia: VAR Technology Explained
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
African Migrants Abandoned By Algeria Are Stranded In The Sahara Desert
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia: VAR Technology Explained
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 African Migrants Abandoned By Algeria Are Stranded In The Sahara Desert
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Rock Has Launched New 'UA Project Rock' Wireless Sweat-proof Headphones
- Sushma Swaraj's mPassport Seva App a Hit: Gets 1 Million Plus Downloads in 2 Days
- In Cricket-mad India, One Distant Corner is Crazy for Football
- Our Favourite Pakistani TV Reporter Chand Nawab is Back...And He Still Can't Finish His Damn Line
- POLL | Should India Stick to Same Playing XI for Second Ireland T20I or Give Rested Players a Chance?