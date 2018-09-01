English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Formula One
1-min read
Lewis Hamilton Ready for Tight Scrap in Qualifying
Lewis Hamilton forecast a tight battle in qualifying after finishing third fastest for Mercedes behind the Ferraris in Friday’s second practice for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton celebrates after qualifying in pole position Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Loading...
Lewis Hamilton forecast a tight battle in qualifying after finishing third fastest for Mercedes behind the Ferraris in Friday’s second practice for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.
The defending world champion, who leads Friday’s fastest man, Sebastian Vettel, by 17 points in the title race, said his team had much work to do in just a few areas.
“We woke up to torrential rain this morning, which meant it was a less busy first session than normal,” he said.
“We did a few laps, but after that it was like having a day in the office when you don’t have too much work to do – I was even snoozing in the car at one point!
“But we did plenty of laps this afternoon in the dry and we could see that, like in Spa, we had a small gap to Ferrari on both the short and the long runs.
“My laps felt pretty good, but Ferrari were a little bit quicker today. We’re all working flat out right now in every part of the team, and we have work to do tonight as well.
“But there are some areas where we can see deficits, so I hope we can make a little step for qualifying.
“It has been a big battle for a number of races now, and they have had a small advantage since the middle of the summer, but we are pushing as hard as we can to overcome that.
“Although we are on Ferrari’s home turf, we have some great support out there and it’s always a boost to see that in the grandstands.
“It will be a very close fight tomorrow and, like every race weekend, we will be giving it everything we’ve got."
The defending world champion, who leads Friday’s fastest man, Sebastian Vettel, by 17 points in the title race, said his team had much work to do in just a few areas.
“We woke up to torrential rain this morning, which meant it was a less busy first session than normal,” he said.
“We did a few laps, but after that it was like having a day in the office when you don’t have too much work to do – I was even snoozing in the car at one point!
“But we did plenty of laps this afternoon in the dry and we could see that, like in Spa, we had a small gap to Ferrari on both the short and the long runs.
“My laps felt pretty good, but Ferrari were a little bit quicker today. We’re all working flat out right now in every part of the team, and we have work to do tonight as well.
“But there are some areas where we can see deficits, so I hope we can make a little step for qualifying.
“It has been a big battle for a number of races now, and they have had a small advantage since the middle of the summer, but we are pushing as hard as we can to overcome that.
“Although we are on Ferrari’s home turf, we have some great support out there and it’s always a boost to see that in the grandstands.
“It will be a very close fight tomorrow and, like every race weekend, we will be giving it everything we’ve got."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Friday 31 August , 2018 Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Says He's Underpaid and Undersexed, Wants to Marry This Bollywood Leading Lady
- Pujara Earns Praise from Tendulkar, Sehwag and Others For Magnificent Century
- Reynolds: Moeen Ali Fashions Sparkling Resurrection in Whites at Southampton
- Motorola One, One Power With Android One, Dual-Camera Setup Announced at IFA 2018
- Swara Bhaskar on Masturbation Scene: Believed in The Role and Did It
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...