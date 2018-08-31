GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Massive Ericsson Crash Halts Italian GP Practice

Sauber's Marcus Ericsson walked away from a spectacular crash in Friday's practice for the Italian Grand Prix, with the Swede's car wrecked after hitting the barriers and barrel-rolling multiple times.

Reuters

Updated:August 31, 2018, 9:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Massive Ericsson Crash Halts Italian GP Practice
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Circuit of Monza, Monza, Italy - August 31, 2018 Sauber's Marcus Ericsson crashes during practice REUTERS/STRINGER
Loading...
Sauber's Marcus Ericsson walked away from a spectacular crash in Friday's practice for the Italian Grand Prix, with the Swede's car wrecked after hitting the barriers and barrel-rolling multiple times.

Television footage showed the car suddenly spearing left at speed as he applied the brakes at the first chicane moments after the afternoon session had started.

The car flipped three or four times before coming to rest on the grass the right way up. Replays suggested that the car's drag reduction system (DRS) -- a flap that opens and closes on the rear wing -- had failed.

"I don't know what happened there," he said over the radio before stepping out.

Ericsson went to the medical centre for precautionary checks while the session was suspended for marshals to clear the debris.

The Swede gave a thumbs-up signal on his return to the pit lane and the session resumed after a 20-minute stoppage.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic

Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 13
    gold
  • 23
    SILVER
  • 29
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 65
Loading...