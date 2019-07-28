Max Verstappen in 'Class of His Own', Says Red Bull Boss After German GP Triumph

Hockenheim: Red Bull team chief Christian Horner said Max Verstappen showed he is "in a class of his own" following his stunning victory in Sunday's epic and chaotic German Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old Dutchman came home triumphant ahead of Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari and Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso after a race punctuated by rain-storms, crashes and Safety Car and Virtual Safety Car interventions.

"Unbelievable," said Horner. "To win a race like that, when conditions are like this -- it's a little bit of a lottery anyway, but Max kept his head and he was brilliant out there.

"Those kind of races, he really excels at and he was in total control when he got to the front.

"We were just trying to make sure we kept the right tyre at the right time and in those sorts of conditions, where there's no point looking at the radar, different things are happening at different corners.

"You've just got to try and be on the right tyre at the right time.

"We were giving him all the information we could about where he was tyre-wise compared to his opponents and he was still able to push, push and push -- And once he'd got clean air, then he was in a class of his own."

He added: "It was a maximum of nine pit-stops for some drivers and five for Max. We just had to keep our heads. And his re-starts were unbelievable."

Verstappen extended his run of consistency with his 20th top five finish in consecutive races.