FORMULA-ONE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

McLaren Driver Lando Norris Shaves his Head, Live Streams it for Charity to Fight Coronavirus

Lando Norris (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Lando Norris (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Lando Norris, who drives for McLaren in the Formula One, shaved his head live on his Twitch streaming channel to raise more than $12,000 for the fight against coronavirus.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 10:58 AM IST
Share this:

London: McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris fulfilled a fundraising pledge by shaving his head live on his Twitch streaming channel on Thursday, even if he stopped short of becoming “Baldo Norris”.

“It doesn’t suit me, it just doesn’t,” the previously curly- haired 20-year-old complained after inspecting the self-inflicted buzz cut.

An appreciative audience of more than 36,000 watched him wield the electric clippers.

Norris, who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and is a regular on esports platforms in the absence of any real racing, made the pledge in raising more than $12,000 in online racing for the fight against coronavirus.

The Briton, who is self isolating, had earlier referred to himself on Twitter as “Baldo Norris” in the build-up to the shearing.

“To be honest, if I had hair as bad as that I’d probably shave it off as well,” joked compatriot and Williams rival George Russell, who will be racing Norris in a Formula One esports race on Sunday.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,088

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,301

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    156

     

  • Total DEATHS

    56

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    763,906

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,039,158

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    220,089

     

  • Total DEATHS

    55,163

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres