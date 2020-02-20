McLaren Taking Coronavirus Precautions at Barcelona F1 Test, First Team to Do So
Formula One team McLaren are taking measure to counter the threat of the deadly coronavirus.
McLaren (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Montmelo: Formula One team McLaren revealed Wednesday that they are taking measures to counter the threat of the deadly coronavirus, including banning entry to their motorhome at winter testing to anyone who has travelled from China.
The announcement was made after a Chinese journalist, who had journeyed to Barcelona from Shanghai, was refused entry to the team's hospitality suite in the Montmelo paddock for the three-day pre-season test session which runs until Friday.
A team spokesman also said that McLaren employees who were scheduled to travel to Melbourne via Hong Kong for next month's season-opening Australian Grand Prix will now no longer go via Hong Kong.
They will instead stop over in the Middle East.
Wednesday's announcement comes just a week after the Chinese Grand Prix, set for April 19 in Shanghai, was cancelled due to the virus which has now claimed more than 2,000 lives in the country.
However, the inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix, slated for April 5, will go ahead.
McLaren are the first team in the F1 world championship to introduce such measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus.
