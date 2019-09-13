Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Michael Schumacher 'Conscious' After Undergoing Stem Cell Therary in Paris

Michael Schumacher received stem cells to obtain an anti-inflammatory effect throughout his system, according to reports.

News18 Sports

Updated:September 13, 2019, 9:07 AM IST
Michael Schumacher 'Conscious' After Undergoing Stem Cell Therary in Paris
Michael Schumacher was struck down by a skiing accident in December 2013. (Photo Credit: Reuters file)
The stricken seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher has undergone cell therapy surgery in Paris' Georges-Pompidou hospital and is now "conscious", according to French daily Le Parisien.

According to the daily, Schumacher was in the cardiovascular department overseen by surgeon Philippe Menasche, described as a 'pioneer in cell surgery against heart failure'.

The German received stem cells to obtain an anti-inflammatory effect throughout his system, Le Parisien suggested.

While there has been no official statement from Schumacher's entourage, Le Parisien quoted an unnamed nurse at the hospital regarding the Formule One legend's situation.

"Yes he is in my service," the nurse was quoted as saying. "And I can assure you that he is conscious."

The athlete was struck down by a skiing accident that snapped his helmet in December 2013 and little information on his condition has been made public since then.

He was placed in a medically-induced coma for six months after the fall and was moved from Grenoble hospital to Lausanne before being returned home in September 2014 where he receives private treatment.

It has been suggested by old friends he is unable to walk or properly communicate.

Schumacher won his first world title 25 years ago and had won his first Grand Prix back in 1992. His glory years were spent at Benetton and Ferrari, for whom he won the last of his 91 Grand Prix victories in China in 2006.

He came out of retirement in 2010 for a three-year stint with Mercedes. Fans revere the determined German and his name was chanted at the Monza circuit last weekend for Ferrari's most successful Formula One driver Schumacher, with his son Mick, who is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, present.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
