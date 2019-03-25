Mick Schumacher to Make F1 Debut in Bahrain Test: Report

Michael Schumacher's son Mick is set to make his debut in a Formula One car in Bahrain next month.The 20-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael could appear at a young driver's test in April, according to a report in Auto Bild magazine.Teams will be obliged to test young drivers for two days at the mid-season test in Bahrain, and the young Schumacher is in line to take the wheel for Alfa Romeo Racing on April 2-3.The Alfa Romeo team have links to Ferrari, who signed Schumacher as an academy driver in January.Schumacher was crowned European Champion at Formula Three level with Prema last year, and will make the step up to Formula Two this season.