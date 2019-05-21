English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Formula One
2-min read
Niki Lauda's Life in Highlights: Driver, Legend, Businessman
Niki Lauda, champion Formula One driver, died at 70 after battling declining health. He was regarded as one of the greatest drivers of all time.
Niki Lauda died on Tuesday at the age of 70 (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Legendary Formula One driver Niki Lauda has died at the age of 70, his family said in a statement released to Austrian media early Tuesday.
"With deep sadness, we announce that our beloved Niki has peacefully passed away with his family on Monday," the statement read.
Lauda's death comes eight months after he underwent a lung transplant.
"His unique achievements as an athlete and entrepreneur are and will remain unforgettable, his tireless zest for action, his straightforwardness and his courage remain," added the statement.
"A role model and a benchmark for all of us, he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather away from the public, and he will be missed."
The life and times of Niki Lauda, who has died at the age of 70:
1949: Andreas Nikolaus Lauda born on February 22 in Vienna, Austria
1968: Without telling his parents, who disapprove of motor racing, Lauda wins his first race in a Mini
1971: Takes out a loan to buy a seat in the new March team in Formula Two
1971: Promoted to March Formula One team. Makes grand prix debut in Austria on August 15
1973: Takes another loan to buy his way into BRM team
1974: Gets a huge break when former BRM teammate Clay Regazzoni recommends him to Ferrari. Lauda finishes second in Argentina on Ferrari debut
1974: Enjoys his first grand prix victory in Spain on April 28 in his fourth race for Ferrari
1975: Emerges as Formula One's star driver as he becomes world champion for the first time, winning five of 14 grands prix and taking nine pole positions
1976: Suffers horrific burns and lung damage in a fiery crash at the Nuerburgring and is read the last rites in hospital. Miraculously misses only two races and is pipped to the title by James Hunt
1977: Wins his second world championship with Ferrari with consistent podium finishes and victories in South Africa and the Netherlands
1978: Joins the Bernie Ecclestone-owned Brabham team for a reported $1 million salary.
1979: Retires from the sport during practice for the Canadian Grand Prix in September, saying he "no longer wishes to drive round in circles" for the struggling Brabham outfit.
1979: Founds Lauda Air, his first foray into the aviation industry
1982: Returns to racing with McLaren
1984: Becomes world champion for a third time by the smallest of margins -- half a point over teammate Alain Prost
1985: Records the last of 25 grand prix wins in the Netherlands and retires for good
1991: Lauda Air Boeing 767 crashes in Thailand on May 26 killing all 223 people aboard
1993: Returns to Formula One as a consultant for Ferrari
2001-02: Appointed team principal for Jaguar
2002: Sells Lauda Air to Austrian Airlines
2004: Creates low-cost carrier Niki, which he sells to Air Berlin in 2011
2012: Appointed non-executive chairman of Mercedes F1 and is instrumental in bringing in Lewis Hamilton to spark a run of five consecutive world championships
2018: Has emergency lung transplant in August
2019: Dies peacefully in his sleep on May 20
"With deep sadness, we announce that our beloved Niki has peacefully passed away with his family on Monday," the statement read.
Lauda's death comes eight months after he underwent a lung transplant.
"His unique achievements as an athlete and entrepreneur are and will remain unforgettable, his tireless zest for action, his straightforwardness and his courage remain," added the statement.
"A role model and a benchmark for all of us, he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather away from the public, and he will be missed."
The life and times of Niki Lauda, who has died at the age of 70:
1949: Andreas Nikolaus Lauda born on February 22 in Vienna, Austria
1968: Without telling his parents, who disapprove of motor racing, Lauda wins his first race in a Mini
1971: Takes out a loan to buy a seat in the new March team in Formula Two
1971: Promoted to March Formula One team. Makes grand prix debut in Austria on August 15
1973: Takes another loan to buy his way into BRM team
1974: Gets a huge break when former BRM teammate Clay Regazzoni recommends him to Ferrari. Lauda finishes second in Argentina on Ferrari debut
1974: Enjoys his first grand prix victory in Spain on April 28 in his fourth race for Ferrari
1975: Emerges as Formula One's star driver as he becomes world champion for the first time, winning five of 14 grands prix and taking nine pole positions
1976: Suffers horrific burns and lung damage in a fiery crash at the Nuerburgring and is read the last rites in hospital. Miraculously misses only two races and is pipped to the title by James Hunt
1977: Wins his second world championship with Ferrari with consistent podium finishes and victories in South Africa and the Netherlands
1978: Joins the Bernie Ecclestone-owned Brabham team for a reported $1 million salary.
1979: Retires from the sport during practice for the Canadian Grand Prix in September, saying he "no longer wishes to drive round in circles" for the struggling Brabham outfit.
1979: Founds Lauda Air, his first foray into the aviation industry
1982: Returns to racing with McLaren
1984: Becomes world champion for a third time by the smallest of margins -- half a point over teammate Alain Prost
1985: Records the last of 25 grand prix wins in the Netherlands and retires for good
1991: Lauda Air Boeing 767 crashes in Thailand on May 26 killing all 223 people aboard
1993: Returns to Formula One as a consultant for Ferrari
2001-02: Appointed team principal for Jaguar
2002: Sells Lauda Air to Austrian Airlines
2004: Creates low-cost carrier Niki, which he sells to Air Berlin in 2011
2012: Appointed non-executive chairman of Mercedes F1 and is instrumental in bringing in Lewis Hamilton to spark a run of five consecutive world championships
2018: Has emergency lung transplant in August
2019: Dies peacefully in his sleep on May 20
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Champion Speaks | Didn't Say 'You've Dropped the World Cup' to Gibbs: Waugh
- Hyundai Venue Compact SUV to Launch Today – Watch it Live Here [Video]
- No! Manchester City Have Not Smashed the Premier League Trophy
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
- Now That Huawei Cannot Use Android For The Phones it Makes, What Are Its Options (Updated)
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results