Niki Lauda's Life in Highlights: Driver, Legend, Businessman

The life and times of Niki Lauda, who has died at the age of 70:



Related Stories Three-Time Formula One Champion Niki Lauda Dies Aged 70

Legendary Formula One driver Niki Lauda has died at the age of 70, his family said in a statement released to Austrian media early Tuesday."With deep sadness, we announce that our beloved Niki has peacefully passed away with his family on Monday," the statement read.Lauda's death comes eight months after he underwent a lung transplant."His unique achievements as an athlete and entrepreneur are and will remain unforgettable, his tireless zest for action, his straightforwardness and his courage remain," added the statement."A role model and a benchmark for all of us, he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather away from the public, and he will be missed."Andreas Nikolaus Lauda born on February 22 in Vienna, AustriaWithout telling his parents, who disapprove of motor racing, Lauda wins his first race in a MiniTakes out a loan to buy a seat in the new March team in Formula TwoPromoted to March Formula One team. Makes grand prix debut in Austria on August 15Takes another loan to buy his way into BRM teamGets a huge break when former BRM teammate Clay Regazzoni recommends him to Ferrari. Lauda finishes second in Argentina on Ferrari debutEnjoys his first grand prix victory in Spain on April 28 in his fourth race for FerrariEmerges as Formula One's star driver as he becomes world champion for the first time, winning five of 14 grands prix and taking nine pole positionsSuffers horrific burns and lung damage in a fiery crash at the Nuerburgring and is read the last rites in hospital. Miraculously misses only two races and is pipped to the title by James HuntWins his second world championship with Ferrari with consistent podium finishes and victories in South Africa and the NetherlandsJoins the Bernie Ecclestone-owned Brabham team for a reported $1 million salary.Retires from the sport during practice for the Canadian Grand Prix in September, saying he "no longer wishes to drive round in circles" for the struggling Brabham outfit.Founds Lauda Air, his first foray into the aviation industryReturns to racing with McLarenBecomes world champion for a third time by the smallest of margins -- half a point over teammate Alain ProstRecords the last of 25 grand prix wins in the Netherlands and retires for goodLauda Air Boeing 767 crashes in Thailand on May 26 killing all 223 people aboardReturns to Formula One as a consultant for FerrariAppointed team principal for JaguarSells Lauda Air to Austrian AirlinesCreates low-cost carrier Niki, which he sells to Air Berlin in 2011Appointed non-executive chairman of Mercedes F1 and is instrumental in bringing in Lewis Hamilton to spark a run of five consecutive world championshipsHas emergency lung transplant in AugustDies peacefully in his sleep on May 20