English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Formula One
1-min read
No Regrets For Attacking Ocon, Says Verstappen
"What do you expect me to do? Shake his hand and (say) 'thank you very much for being second instead of first'?"
Image: @F1
Loading...
Rising star racer Max Verstappen said that he had "no regrets" about his violent confrontation with rival Esteban Ocon after the pair's crash during the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Fiery Verstappen was ordered to carry out two days of public service by the sport’s ruling body after shoving Ocon several times following their crash on lap 44 in Interlagos last week, which cost the Dutchman a likely victory.
The 21-year-old told reporters at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that his response could have been "much worse".
Asked if he now had regrets for his actions he said: "No. Not really. I was after an apology and I got a bit of a different response."
He added: "At the time, I had lost a victory... It could have been much worse.
"What do you expect me to do? Shake his hand and (say) 'thank you very much for being second instead of first'?"
Verstappen suggested Ocon goaded him during a conversation when they were on the scales in the drivers’ weighing room after the race, in which Red Bull driver Verstappen finished second behind newly-crowned world champion Lewis Hamilton.
"You guys don't hear what is said on the scales, you just see me pushing, but if you understand the whole conversation, you will see it a bit differently," he said.
“It was something I didn't expect to hear. It doesn't matter what it was at the end of the day because it clearly pissed me off."
Verstappen also dismissed comments from five-time F1 king Hamilton, who suggested Ocon -- who was one lap down on the young gun -- was right to try to overtake.
“I don't think it changes if you are fighting for a championship. It is easy to say of other people 'you should have done something different'," he said.
“I don't expect to crash with a backmarker. If you get hit like that, I honestly don't understand what I should do differently."
Fiery Verstappen was ordered to carry out two days of public service by the sport’s ruling body after shoving Ocon several times following their crash on lap 44 in Interlagos last week, which cost the Dutchman a likely victory.
The 21-year-old told reporters at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that his response could have been "much worse".
Asked if he now had regrets for his actions he said: "No. Not really. I was after an apology and I got a bit of a different response."
He added: "At the time, I had lost a victory... It could have been much worse.
"What do you expect me to do? Shake his hand and (say) 'thank you very much for being second instead of first'?"
Verstappen suggested Ocon goaded him during a conversation when they were on the scales in the drivers’ weighing room after the race, in which Red Bull driver Verstappen finished second behind newly-crowned world champion Lewis Hamilton.
"You guys don't hear what is said on the scales, you just see me pushing, but if you understand the whole conversation, you will see it a bit differently," he said.
“It was something I didn't expect to hear. It doesn't matter what it was at the end of the day because it clearly pissed me off."
Verstappen also dismissed comments from five-time F1 king Hamilton, who suggested Ocon -- who was one lap down on the young gun -- was right to try to overtake.
“I don't think it changes if you are fighting for a championship. It is easy to say of other people 'you should have done something different'," he said.
“I don't expect to crash with a backmarker. If you get hit like that, I honestly don't understand what I should do differently."
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Minerva FC, Chennaiyin FC Poised for Historic Asia Debut
- Rembrandt Painting, with Artist's 'Fingerprints', Expected to Fetch $7 Million
- Bhaiaji Superhit: Sunny Deol Needs to Reinvent Himself Now More Than Ever
- Pahlaj Nihalani’s Rangeela Raja Promotes Misogyny, Adultery, Crimes Against Women, Says CBFC
- Thanksgiving: Barack Obama Crashes Chicago Food Bank to Spread Some Holiday Cheer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...