Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Formula One
1-min read

Not a Given That Mercedes Will Stay in F1, Says Team Principal Toto Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said that even though indications are that they will stay in F1, it is not a given.

Reuters

Updated:November 13, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Not a Given That Mercedes Will Stay in F1, Says Team Principal Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Champions Mercedes are likely to stay in Formula One after major changes come into play in 2021 but that cannot be taken for granted, team principal Toto Wolff said on Tuesday.

The German carmaker's factory team have won both the constructors' and drivers' championships for an unprecedented six years in a row, and next season is the last before a financial, technical and sporting shakeup.

The teams are still negotiating a new agreement with commercial rights holders Liberty Media to replace the one that expires at the end of 2020, and their positions are being staked out.

"Everything indicates that we will stay. But it's not a given," Wolff, who is missing this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix to deal with such commercial matters, told motorsport.com.

"We are in the middle of discussing the new Concorde Agreement. In connection with this, and independently of it, we are discussing the development of the automobile and its effects on sport," added the Austrian.

"In which direction is the automotive world developing? In what form is Formula One relevant as an entertainment and technology platform? As a brand whose first car was a racing car, do we want to stay on this platform in the long term?"

Mercedes are making their debut in the all-electric Formula E series this year.

The German luxury carmaker is also spending 10 billion euros ($11.02 billion) to develop a raft of electric cars so it can boast a carbon neutral car fleet by 2039 and to avoid hefty fines by regulators.

Wolff said that while the likes of Ferrari built their business on racing, there was another model that said: 'We had a very successful run. There's nothing more to prove. We're doing something else now'.

"Both are absolutely plausible strategies," he said.

Mercedes are also due to supply three other teams - McLaren, Williams and Racing Point - with engines from 2021 and Wolff said that too could be up in the air.

"You can be only pregnant or not pregnant, not half pregnant. So either we participate in the platform or we do not," he declared.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram