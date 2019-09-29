Russian GP: Sebastian Vettel Says He Had an Agreement With Charles Leclerc After Team Orders Controversy
Russian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel defied Ferrari's team orders early on and later, an engine failure put him out of the race.
Sebastian Vettel could not complete the Russian Grand Prix. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Sochi: Sebastian Vettel made light of claims that he ignored Ferrari team orders on Sunday after an engine failure ended his hopes of winning the Russian Grand Prix.
The four-time world champion, who made a blistering start and led for 27 laps, smiled when he was told he had been voted 'driver of the day' in a fan vote.
But, he said, he was disappointed Ferrari had failed to land a one-two triumph.
"I don't know exactly what happened," said Vettel, when asked about a pre-race agreement he had with team-mate Charles Leclerc, who gave him a first lap slipstream to take the lead from third on the grid.
"I think we had an agreement. I spoke with Charles especially before the race. It was quite clear. Maybe I missed something?"
"I'm sure we'll talk about it," he added with an enigmatic smile.
"It's bitter for us today because we wanted to have a one-two and it's not the result we wanted. I don't want to share (details about our agreement) and I don't want to put the team in a bad light.
"We talked about a strategy to get past Lewis and I had a good start. I was in third and Charles was first - we raced and I think that's what we did until the pit stop when obviously I lost the lead and then the car broke down."
Vettel, whose victory in Singapore a week earlier was his first for 13 months, admitted: "It's bitter for me because this year has been tough. I unlocked the car - yesterday Charles was quickest and I can't be happy with that - and I was on the rhythm today and fastest to the stop.
"The positive thing for me is that the car is faster now. In raw pace, Mercedes have an edge, but this should give them a headache."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: All Previous Winners and What They are Doing Now
- Surat Women Get Chandrayaan-2, Article 370 Body Paint Tattoos During Navratri Celebrations
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns in Paris Fashion Week Ramp Debut with Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria
- 'Greta Metal': Remix of Greta Thunberg's Speech with Death Metal is the Best Thing You'll See Today
- Apple iPhone 11 Review: This iPhone Balances Price And Experience, Perfectly