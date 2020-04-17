Sebastian Vettel Hints at New Ferrari Deal Before F1 Season Begins

London: Sebastian Vettel has hinted he may have a new deal with Ferrari before the Formula One season begins post the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think one of the key things right now for everyone, whether you are in sports or not, is to remain patient," Vettel told reporters on a conference call.

"It obviously depends when we will have the first race and there is a high chance that we will have to make a decision before ... because at the moment it looks like there will be no race before June or even July."

Vettel, a four-time world champion is out of contract at the end of 2020.

Asked whether the next contract would be for one year with major 2021 rule changes had been delayed to 2022, the German said: "I think whatever the deal will be like will be whatever I and the team will be comfortable with. So in terms of duration, I don't know."

"Obviously we don't yet know how the season will look like and when it will start and how many races we will have," Vettel added.

"But I have always kept whatever decision I made on this front with the team and myself and it will be the same this time. I'm not into using this point ... as a sort of image polisher or anything like that."

Vettel further said it would still be a valid championship even if the season was cut to 10 races from 22.

"A season is a season whether its 10, 15, 20 or 25 races," he said. "You still have to be the one who is most consistent.

"Obviously with fewer races every race is more important but in the end the championship would still be the championship.

"Ten races would still be a lot of things to get right".