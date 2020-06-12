Singapore, Japan, Azerbaijan Grands Prix Cancelled: Formula One

Formula One's Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan grands prix were cancelled on Friday over logistical problems caused by the coronavirus, officials said.

"As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we and our promoters in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have taken the decision to cancel their races for the 2020 season," a Formula One statement said.

"In Singapore and Azerbaijan, the long lead times required to construct street circuits made hosting the events during a period of uncertainty impossible.

"In Japan, ongoing travel restrictions also led to the decision not to proceed with the race."

This year's races in Australia, Monaco, France and the Netherlands have already cancelled.

As lockdowns are eased, the season is due to start with two races behind closed in Austria in July, followed by six other grands prix in Europe.