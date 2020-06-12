FORMULA-ONE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Singapore, Japan, Azerbaijan Grands Prix Cancelled: Formula One

Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters)

This year's races in Australia, Monaco, France and the Netherlands have already cancelled.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: June 12, 2020, 2:25 PM IST
Share this:

Formula One's Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan grands prix were cancelled on Friday over logistical problems caused by the coronavirus, officials said.

"As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we and our promoters in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have taken the decision to cancel their races for the 2020 season," a Formula One statement said.

"In Singapore and Azerbaijan, the long lead times required to construct street circuits made hosting the events during a period of uncertainty impossible.

"In Japan, ongoing travel restrictions also led to the decision not to proceed with the race."

This year's races in Australia, Monaco, France and the Netherlands have already cancelled.

As lockdowns are eased, the season is due to start with two races behind closed in Austria in July, followed by six other grands prix in Europe.


Share this: